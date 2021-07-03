Doncaster Rovers are set to sign a Premier League midfielder after this weekend, the Doncaster Free Press has said.

Doncaster Rovers’ new boss Richie Wellens has managed to bring in four new players this summer.

Tommy Rowe, Ben Close, Ro-Shaun Williams and Kyle Knoyle have all completed moves to the Keepmoat Stadium as Wellens looks to make his mark on the squad.

Now, it has been reported that Rovers are set to secure signing number five.

As per a report from the Doncaster Free Press, a Premier League midfielder is poised for a move to Doncaster Rovers in the coming days.

The report states that the midfielder will link up with Wellens’ side after the weekend. It eludes to mentioning the identity of the player, but Arsenal youngster Matt Smith has been linked with a temporary move to the League One side.

Doncaster have already brought in two midfielders this summer in the form of ex-Portsmouth man Close and the versatile Rowe.

However, with John Bostock being linked with Sheffield Wednesday, it will be interesting to see if they look to snap up another midfielder before next season, even if Smith joins as expected.

Wellens has also revealed talks are ongoing over deals for two more players.

Doncaster are in discussions with a new left-winger and another goalkeeper as the former Salford City boss looks to shape his squad.