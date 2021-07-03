Ipswich Town are interested in signing former player Bersant Celina from Dijon this summer, reports TWTD.

Celina, 24, left Swansea City for Ligue 1 outfit Dijon last summer.

The Kosovo international would feature 32 times in the league for last-placed Dijon in the season just gone, failing to score but grabbing five assists.

Formerly of Manchester City, the midfielder spent time at Portman Road during the 2017/18 season where he netted seven goals in 35 Championship outings for the Tractor Boys, before sealing a £3million move to Swansea City the following campaign.

Now though, TWTD report that Paul Cook is weighing up a move for Celina as his side continue in their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign.

Celina should he join would become the club’s seventh signing of the summer so far.

See how these Ipswich Town fans reacted to the news of Celina on Twitter this morning:

