Hartlepool United are still ‘trying’ to bring in Motherwell stopper Trevor Carson, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon previously mentioned in The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21) that League Two newcomers Hartlepool were working on a deal to bring Carson, 33, back to the club.

It comes after Dave Challinor guided his Hartlepool side to promotion from the National League via the play-offs and already his side look to be working on several transfer deals.

Carson, who played for Hartlepool between 2015 and 2017 was reportedly keen on returning to the club, with Nixon previously saying that the deal looked ‘likely’ to happen.

Providing an update on that front, Nixon says it’s coming down to wages but that there’s still a ‘chance’ that the move happens:

Wages. Usual. But it’s got a chance. https://t.co/1Java0WogZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 2, 2021

Thoughts?

Challinor needs some more experience in his side if they’re to comfortably avoid an immediate return to the National League next season.

He has Ben Killip at his disposal in goal but he lacks any real Football league knowledge – Carson does though, having turned out for all of Lincoln City, Brentford, Bury, Portsmouth and Cheltenham during his career.

A former Hartlepool man as well, he’s someone who understands the passion of the supporters and if the club can pull it off, it’d be a really keen signing.