Derby County are close to agreeing a deal to bring back Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United.

Derby County are closing in on securing an agreement with the defender, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Rams are set to get the ball rolling with their summer recruitment by bringing the youngster back to Pride Park.

Mengi, who is 19-years-old, joined the Rams on loan in February but had to return to Old Trafford early due to injury.

He was given the green light to leave Manchester United this past winter to get some first-team experience under his belt and played nine times in the Championship.

Mengi now appears to be on his way back to Derbyshire to reunite with Wayne Rooney.

The England youth international joined United at the age of seven and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career and has played once for their first-team.

Another loan move to Derby next term would help him get more game which he needs after his injury.

Thoughts

Derby are in desperate need of some new signings and bringing Mengi back would be a big boost going into next season.

He would give them some much needed competition and depth to their defensive department.