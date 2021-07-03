Millwall have ‘offered’ striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to numerous clubs in League One, with AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth said to be interested in the Icelandic striker.

Bodvarsson, 29, joined Millwall from Reading ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

But the Icelandic international has struggled to find his goal-scoring touch at The Den having scored just five Championship goals in 69 outings for the Lions.

Now, Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop reports that Gary Rowett’s side are offering Bodvarsson to clubs in League One, with AF Wimbledon and Portsmouth reportedly keen: