Hull City, Stoke City and Swansea City have all been linked with a move for St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann recently.

The trio are all said to be interested in luring him down to the Championship this summer, as per The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Reporter Alan Nixon has provided the following update on his situation on Twitter (see tweet below).

There’s interest. But nobody showing the dough yet. Long time left in window. https://t.co/iTbLazQ9zB — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 2, 2021

He claims that there is interest in him but no club has coughed up enough money to land him yet.

Read: Hull City see move for Championship man blocked

McCann played a key role in St Johnstone winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season and they will face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of months.

The Northern Ireland international has spent his whole career to date on the books of the Saints and has made a total of 84 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with eight goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Stanraer a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.

Read: Door opens for Celtic to move for Swansea City-linked striker

Hull have already brought in midfield duo George Moncur and Andy Cannon but appear to still be in the hunt for more reinforcements in that department.

Stoke and Swansea are also eager to bring in some new faces to prepare for the next campaign.

McCann is a wanted man but no side has met his price tag yet.