AFC Bournemouth have won the race to sign Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer following his exit from Brentford, as announced by their official club website.

AFC Bournemouth have made him their first signing under new boss Scott Parker.

Marcondes, who is 26-years-old, was released by Brentford at the end of last season despite helping them gain promotion to the Premier League last term.

He has been linked with the likes of Barnsley, Nottingham Forest and West Brom recently, as per Football Insider.

However, it is Bournemouth who have signed him. Their chief executive Neill Blake has said: “To be able to sign a player of Emiliano’s quality on a free transfer is a huge coup for the club. Unsurprisingly, we were in competition with a number of other clubs so I’m delighted that he has chosen AFC Bournemouth for the next stage of his career.

“Emiliano is proven at this level, knows what it takes to win and has experience of the biggest games and securing promotion. He will be an excellent addition to our squad and add real competition in an important area of the pitch.”

Marcondes was a regular for Brentford last season and made 40 appearances in all competitions. He scored for Thomas Frank’s side in their Play-Off final win over Swansea City at Wembley in May.

He started his career with local side Hvidovre IF before he was snapped up by FC Nordsjælland as a youngster in 2010. He went on to play 119 games for them altogether, scoring 38 goals.

Brentford swooped to sign him in July 2017 but he has now left and will be looking forward to a new chapter with Bournemouth.

The likes of West Brom, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest will all have to look elsewhere.