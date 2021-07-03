James Brown has joined St Johnstone on a permanent deal after his release by Millwall, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has signed a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership side.

Brown, who is 23-years-old, was released by Millwall at the end of last season and found himself as a free agent.

He spent the second-half of last term on loan at St Johnstone and helped them win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double.

Brown has joined them for good now and has said: “Being a part of St Johnstone last season was a very special experience and winning the Cup Double was absolutely incredible. As soon as the gaffer (Callum Davidson) made it clear he wanted me I was excited to get a deal done. I wanted to come back for more.”

“We have now completed everything and I thank the gaffer, the Chairman (Steve Brown) and Scott Boyd for putting a contract offer to me.”

Brown rose up through the academy at Millwall and signed his first professional contract in 2016.

He made his first-team debut shortly after in an EFL Trophy game against Gillingham went on to play a further three times for the Lions’ senior side.

Brown was also loaned out to Carlisle United, Livingston and Lincoln City during his time at the Den to gain experience.

Millwall decided to part company with him this summer but he has quickly found a new home.

He slotted in nicely into St Johnstone’s side last season and will be excited for his future in Scotland.