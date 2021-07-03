Preston North End have always been a side who have been there or thereabouts when it comes to the season’s end.

Preston North End didn’t fulfil that role last season as they ended their 2020/21 Championship campaign in a disappointing 13th place in the league.

The new season is just over a month away and, like all clubs, The Lilywhites are in the midst of restructuring and reshaping their squad.

Part of that restructuring has been the arrival of Izzy Brown who Preston snapped up after his release by Chelsea.

Brown didn’t make the breakthrough at Chelsea. Instead, he was sent out of Stamford Bridge on a series of loan deals. The last of those was a disappointing spell for Sheffield Wednesday last season.

His arrival at Deepdale marks the first time he will play his football away from the Londoners on a permanent basis. It is something that he is looking forward to like the video clip below shows:

🗣"I still believe one day I could play for England." Izzy Brown has backed himself to have a good season at Preston North End and still hopes to play for #ENG one day pic.twitter.com/fdmtie5AtR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 2, 2021

Comment: hopes and beliefs but is Brown good enough?

There is little doubt that Brown has talent, that’s what Chelsea saw he had when he was at West Brom. He also showed it in the Blues Under-23s when transferring to the London club.

He’s also shown it on loans at Rotherham and Huddersfield Town as well as at Luton Town in 2019/20 where he scored one goal and added seven assists.

A permanent move to Preston might be just what the doctor ordered; Izzy Brown does seem up for it with his comments above. That confidence, linked with a permanent move to Deepdale will hopefully see him get back into his groove.

Getting into that groove will be essential if he is to fulfil his belief that he is still good enough to play for England. The talent and potential have always been there – he now needs to show the product.

Lilywhites fans will be hoping that product will be seen next season. It is a season that kicks off on August 7 with a home tie against newly-promoted Hull City.

Is he good enough? Time and performances at Preston will be the measure of that.