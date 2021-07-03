Sunderland loanee from last season Jake Vokins has joined Ross County on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Southampton have given the green light for the left-back to leave again and he has made the move up to Scotland.

Vokins, who is 21-years-old, spent the second-half of last term on loan at Sunderland after joining the League One side in January.

He played four times for the Black Cats under Lee Johnson before heading back down south at the end of the season.

Ross County are pleased to have signed him now and their boss, Malky Mackay, has said: “Jake is a very talented young player that has been exposed to football at the very top level.

“When you look at some of the games he has played in it shows the faith, belief and trust from the football management at Southampton in his ability and potential and it is exciting to add Jake for the upcoming season.”

Vokins still has three years left on his contract with Southampton having signed a new long-term contract last year and will be looking to get some experience under his belt in the Scottish Premiership.

He is a product of the Saints’ illustrious academy was handed his first professional deal in 2018 and made his debut a year later in a League Cup clash against Manchester City.

Vokins has since played four more times for the Premier League side and has now been loaned out for a second time.