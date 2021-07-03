Derby County will remain in the Championship going into the 2021/22 season after the EFL decided against appealing the decision to solely fine the Rams.

Derby Count were fined £100,000 by an independent disciplinary commission last week, relating to ‘the club’s policy adopted for the amortisation of player registrations’ as per Derbyshire Live.

The decision sparked widespread controversy after the EFL announced that they’d be releasing interchangeable fixtures for both Derby County and relegated Wycombe Wanderers, in case of the Rams’ potentially belated relegation into the third-tier.

A points deductions remained a threat for Derby County as both they and the EFL had the right to appeal the decision made by the independent disciplinary commission.

Since, it’s been reported that the EFL have opted not to appeal the above decision and in turn, Derby County’s Championship status has been confirmed for another season at least.

But the whole saga is an ode to how contested the EFL has become in recent years, and none were more frustrated by the ongoings than Wycombe Wanderers’ Garath McCleary, who tweeted yesterday evening: