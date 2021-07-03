QPR and Blackburn Rovers face a wait in their respective pursuits to sign Stefan Johansen from Fulham.

New Fulham boss Marco Silva will run the rule over his newly inherited squad and will decide whether the Norway international is part of his plans for next season, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Johansen, who is 30-years-old, has a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage but most signs point towards him leaving this summer.

Fulham may try and get a fee for him to avoid losing him for free in 12 months.

Johansen joined QPR on loan in the January transfer window and was a hit with Mark Warburton’s side during the second-half of the season.

The R’s would love to re-sign him this summer on a permanent basis but face competition from Championship rivals Blackburn.

Johansen joined Fulham in 2016 from Celtic and has since made 136 appearances for the Cottagers in all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals.

He has also had a loan spell away from the London club at West Bromwich Albion.

He has helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League twice before in the past so that experience could come in handy as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League next term.

However, the decision lies with Silva and if he lets him leave the London club then QPR and Blackburn Rovers are waiting in the wings.