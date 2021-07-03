Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is set to give Lewis Wing his chance to impress in the club’s pre-season preparations (via Hull Live), amid rumoured interest from Hull City, Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wing, 26, spent last season on loan with Rotherham United. He scored twice and assisted as many in 20 Championship outings for Millers and upon returning to Boro, his future has become uncertain.

Rotherham United have also been linked with a return for the Englishman but reports have backed Championship newcomers Hull City and Peterborough United to bring in Wing this summer.

Hull Live‘s Barry Cooper has played down Wing’s potential move to Hull City though, and indeed anywhere else, writing:

“City have been tracking Wing, Hull Live understands, but Boro are likely to want a significant fee to part with the former Darlington youngster which would make any move to the MKM Stadium unlikely at this stage.”

Thoughts?

Wing is obviously a talented player and he should at least be given his chance to impress Warnock this pre-season, which seems to be the case now.

He played some good games in a struggling Rotherham United side last season but if Warnock doesn’t like what he sees over the pre-season, then Wing could be heading for another loan deal.

With Boro likely to command a decent transfer fee as well, Wing could find himself falling into the loan trap for another season.