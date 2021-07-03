Coventry City loanee from last season Leo Ostigard could head out on loan again next season from Brighton and Hove Albion, as per a report by The Athletic.

Coventry City had him on loan in the last campaign and would no doubt be interested in bringing him back if they could.

Ostigard, who is 21-years-old, is said to have spent the summer at home in Norway contemplating his future.

The Athletic say he is ‘leaning towards’ signing a new contract and leaving on loan again rather than heading out the exit door on a permanent basis.

Ostigard joined Coventry last August and has since made 40 appearances for them in all competitions to help Mark Robins’ side survive in the Championship.

He started his career in Norway with Molde and had a loan spell away at Viking before Brighton lured him to England in 2018.

Ostigard signed a three-year deal with the Premier League side but is yet to make a senior appearance for them.

He spent the season before last on loan at St. Pauli in the German second tier and has since enjoyed getting regular game time in England with Coventry.

Ostigard is down the pecking order with Brighton in the top flight and another loan spell away would give him the chance to get more experience under his belt.

Coventry may well be keeping tabs on his situation.