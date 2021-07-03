Sheffield United’s Kean Bryan has ‘not informed’ the club of his intentions going into the summer, after seeing his contract expire this week – West Brom, Fulham and Swansea City have all been linked with the defender.

Bryan, 24, is officially a free agent and is not training with Sheffield United at the moment, reports Yorkshire Live.

The same report goes on to mention how the Englishman has not yet informed Sheffield United of what his intentions are this summer with the Blades keen on keeping him at Bramall Lane ahead of their 2021/22 season in the Championship.

Recently, Valerien Ismael’s West Brom have been linked with the full-back, with previous reports having linked all of Burnley, Fulham and Swansea City.

Bryan is a product of the Manchester City academy but joined Sheffield United in 2018. He’d only make his league debut for the club last season though, coming into the side to feature 13 times in the Premier League and scoring once.

Now though, his future remains unclear as Sheffield United await his response to their supposed offer of a renewal, with West Brom waiting in the wings and Fulham and Swansea City likely doing so as well after their previously reported interest in Bryan.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United are obviously keen on keeping Bryan at Bramall Lane and that speaks volumes about his ability. But the Blades might be slightly frustrated to see Bryan let his contract run out.

There’s still the offer from Sheffield United but it appears that Bryan is considering his options now – West Brom seem be the side closest linked as it stands, and it’d be another shrewd free signing for the Baggies this summer.