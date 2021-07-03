Charlton Athletic are unlikely to sign Jack Tucker from Gillingham this summer.

Charlton Athletic have been linked with the defender on social media but London News Online reporter Richard Cawley has poured cold water on the speculation (see tweet below).

Yeah. I also don't think anything has changed on Tucker, in sense he won't be coming to CAFC. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 2, 2021

Nigel Adkins’ side are in the hunt for a defender so you can see why the Gills man has been mentioned.

However, he is likely to be out of the Addicks’ price range and has been the subject of interest from clubs in the Championship.

Tucker, who is 21-years-old, is believed to be on the radar of Hull City and Peterborough United, as per The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59)

He joined Gillingham at the age of seven and has risen up through the youth ranks of the League One side.

He was handed his first-team debut in October 2017 in a league game against Portsmouth before he was even on a professional contract.

The centre-back had loan spells away in non-league at Greenwich Borough and Hastings United a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.

Tucker then returned to Priestfield and has been a regular over the past two seasons, making 87 appearances in all competitions.

Steve Evans’ side are facing a battle to keep hold of him this summer but it appears unlikely he will be joining fellow League One side Charlton.