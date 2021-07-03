Previous Millwall target Luke McCormick has sealed his permanent move to AFC Wimbledon.

McCormick, 22, has sealed his permanent exit from Chelsea and joined AFC Wimbledon on an ‘undisclosed length’ deal.

He spent last season on loan with relegated League One side Bristol Rovers where he scored six goals in 39 league outings, having been strongly linked with Millwall at one point.

Reports from The Sun had previously stated that Millwall were keen on the Englishman – the Lions have been linked with McCormick on and off since the start of the year.

Gary Rowett was seemingly keen to bolster his central options after seeing loanee Ryan Woods return to Stoke City and soon after complete a permanent move to Birmingham City, but has plugged that gap with the signing of George Saville from Middlesbrough.

McCormick joins League One side AFC Wimbledon but Millwall would’ve been a keen move for all parties – he proved prolific with Bristol Rovers last season and has a great deal of youth experience with European champions Chelsea.

Saville though brings with him a proven track record, having prevailed with Millwall in the Championship before sealing a move to Middlesbrough in 2017.

Now though, the midfielder has returned to become the Lions’ fifth signing of the season and Rowett really looks as though he’s gearing his side up for a credible promotion charge next season.

McCormick would’ve been a fine addition but with Wimbledon there’ll likely be more guarantee of first-team football and in Saville, Millwall are getting a player who’s ready-made to compete in the Championship.