Birmingham City are not pursuing a deal to sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City wanted the Scotland international in the January transfer window and have been linked with a summer swoop.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side are not trying to sign him which could pave the way for Celtic to move in for him.

Nisbet, who is 24-years-old, is wanted by the Hoops as well as Swansea City and Nottingham Forest, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Celtic are in the hunt for new signings under Ange Postecoglou and Birmingham dropping out of the race for Nisbet boosts their hopes of getting him.

The attacker played in all three of Scotland’s games at the Euros but faces an uncertain future at Hibernian.

Nisbet was a key player for Jack Ross’ side last season and scored 18 goals in all competitions.

He has in fact been in fine form over the past few seasons. He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship in the campaign before last.

Nisbet may well be on the move again this summer and is attracting a lot of interest.

Birmingham will not be making another bid to sign him though which could see Celtic try and lure him to Glasgow.