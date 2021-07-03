Released Everton man Dennis Adeniran is being eyed by all of Blackpool, Hull City, Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland but Yorkshire Live claim the Owls have ‘held talks’ with the Englishman.

Adeniran, 22, is a free agent after leaving Everton earlier this week.

The midfielder spent last season on loan with Wycombe Wanderers where he featured 21 times in the Championship for the Chairboys as they succumbed to an unfortunate relegation.

Since, Adeniran has been linked with a host of clubs – Sheffield Wednesday have been closely linked with a move for the free agent, with the likes of Hull City and Sunderland being more recent additions to the transfer chase.

But Yorkshire Live now report that the Owls have held talk with the midfielder, writing that Darren Moore’s side are confident of getting a deal over the line:

“Yorkshire Live understands the Owls have held talks with free agent Dennis Adeniran over a potential summer move to Hillsborough. The 22-year-old, who kicked off his career at Fulham, is without a club after leaving Everton.

“But it is understood Wednesday remain confident of wrapping up a deal for Adeniran.”