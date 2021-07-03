Ipswich Town are interested in a return for former Tractor Boy Bersant Celina – the ex-Manchester City youngster is currently playing for Dijon.

Celina, 24, is best known in England for his time at Swansea City.

The Kosovo international joined the Manchester City youth set up at an early age and would make one Premier League appearance for the club, coming in the 2015/16 campaign.

Having proved prolific for the club’s U21 side, Celina would make four first-team appearances in all competitions for City before they decided that they’d seen enough, and he was sold on to Swansea City in 2018.

Prior to that, the midfielder spent time on loan with both FC Twente and then Ipswich Town in the 2017/18 season – he scored seven goals in 35 Championship outings that season.

He’d score ten goals in 77 Swansea City appearances in all competitions after his £3million move from Manchester City but the Swans would recoup the majority of that when they sold him to French outfit Dijon, who’d go on finish rock-bottom of the Ligue 1 table last season.

Now, TWTD reports that Ipswich Town are interested in a return for the 24-year-old but that ‘other clubs’ are also weighing up a summer move.