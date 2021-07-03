Bristol City, Coventry City and Sunderland are all being linked with Stoke City striker Sam Vokes.

Vokes, 31, looks set to be heading out on loan this summer. Last month, reports claimed that the Potters would be giving him the green light to leave the club on a temporary basis this summer, with Shrewsbury Town then being linked.

Now though, Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop claims that all of Bristol City, Coventry City and Sunderland are interested in the Welshman:

Stoke striker Sam Vokes attracting interest now from Coventry. Bristol City watching developments. League One clubs including Sunderland also eyeing a loan deal for the Welshman #stokecityfc #coventrycityfc #bristolcityfc #sunderlandfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 30, 2021

Vokes made his name with Burnley. He proved a prolific name with them in both the Championship and the Premier League, with his best season coming in the 2013/14 campaign where he netted 20 goals in 39 Championship outings.

He’d join up with Stoke City midway through the 2018/19 campaign but has since struggled to make an impact, scoring just eight goals in 88 league outings for the Potters.

With the club looking to overhaul their wage budget this summer, Vokes looks nailed on for a loan move.