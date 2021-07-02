Derby County were a side teetering on relegation for pretty much all of last season in the Sky Bet Championship. They survived, just.

Derby County were not only beset by flagging form on the pitch but also difficulties away from the field of play.

Two takeovers have fallen by the wayside and the Rams had a possible EFL sanction hanging over their heads. This came after the EFL won an appeal against alleged Derby financing irregularities.

There were fears that this could lead to a points deduction that would see the Rams relegated and unable to take up their Sky Bet Championship place. That scenario has been averted with today’s news of Derby receiving a £100,000 fine.

The EFL wanted a punishment last season and Alan Nixon of The Sun said they wanted the Rams sent down:

Findings into Derby County case are a long read but this is a chilling section … EFL definitely wanted them relegated for this minor part of the potential offence. pic.twitter.com/dGrj6c4TAv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 2, 2021

Wayne Rooney’s side can plan for the Championship but it might not be the end of their woes and worries. This is hinted at in a tweet by Telegraph reporter John Percy:

Breaking: #dcfc WILL play the season in the Championship after EFL decided not to appeal against verdict over club's accounting policies. Will open the campaign against Huddersfield on Aug 7. Saga not over yet – Derby must refile accounts by Aug 18 and could face a new charge — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 2, 2021

Percy’s tweeted news warns that Derby must now refile these disputed accounts by August 18 – just 11 days after the start of the new season. He adds that the Rams could face fresh EFL charges due to these accounts.

Should this happen, there is a very real chance that Derby County could face a Sheffield Wednesday-style point deduction. That 12-point deduction, halved on appeal, was enough to send the Owls down to League One.

The way Derby ended last season struggling should be worrying enough. Couple that with only one National League transfer signing and possible points deduction and it doesn’t look comfortable for the Rams.