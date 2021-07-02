Coventry City have completed the signing of attacker Martyn Waghorn following his Derby County departure, as confirmed on their official website.

Coventry City are in the market for further reinforcements this summer after an encouraging first campaign back in the Championship.

Ben Sheaf joined the Sky Blues on a permanent basis earlier this week as Mark Robins bolsters his options. Now, it has been confirmed that the club have won the race for experienced attacker Martyn Waghorn, who joins on a free transfer following his Derby County departure.

Coventry City confirmed the deal on Friday evening, a day after his Derby County contract came to an end.

The Sky Blues were not the only side pursuing a deal for Waghorn this summer. Championship rivals Cardiff City were also mentioned as potential suitors for Waghorn as were former side Ipswich Town.

However, it is Coventry City who have got a deal for the 31-year-old over the line.

Waghorn has committed to a two-year deal with his new club, keeping him there until 2023. Now, with his future secured, the forward will be looking to take on this new challenge head-on after three seasons at Pride Park.

The South Shields-born attacker is vastly experienced at Championship level, playing 322 times in the division.

Over the course of his career, Sunderland academy graduate Waghorn has played for the likes of Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Rangers and more.

During his time on the books with Derby, the forward managed 30 goals and 13 assists in 122 outings. He featured as a centre-forward and right-winger for the Rams, helping the secure safety on the final day of last season.