Leeds United had no youth system so-to-speak-of under the tumultuous reign of Massimo Cellino. The Italian had decimated it.

Leeds United fans had seen the once-proud youth system decimated as a series of spending buffers were put in place. These buffers were to stop haemorrhaging costs.

Since Andrea Radrizzani took over the Whites, they have been rebuilding from the base up. It has been a long process but it is showing signs of progress.

One youngster who has definitely benefitted from the academy system at Thorp Arch is midfielder Alfie McCalmont. It was announced earlier that the 21-year-old Irish youngster has signed on loan for League One side Morecambe.

This move will be a step up in class for McCalmont who spent last season out on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic.

That loan move saw him make 35 appearances for the Latics where he scored eight goals and made five assists.

That output really consolidated the feeling that the Republic of Ireland international had something still to offer at Elland Road. While he may have dropped down the midfield pecking order, he still has a lot to offer the Whites.

Speaking of the move, McCalmont said:

“I’m delighted to be here, interest has been there for a while and it’s been going back and forth between the clubs, I’m just happy to get it over and done with, and I just can’t wait to get started.”

The Shrimps will be looking to make an impression in League One after their promotion through the play-offs last season.

McCalmont will join a number of players already signed up by Morecambe such as Jonathan Obika and Rangers youngster Joshua McPake.

It might be a step up in class for Alfie McCalmont but it will be one the Leeds United youngster will want to take in his stride.