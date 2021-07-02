Wigan Athletic are in advanced talks over a deal for winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, Football Insider has claimed.

Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a successful start to the summer transfer window, with Leam Richardson making six signings.

However, it seems the Latics will not be stopping there, as reports have emerged claiming the club are in advanced talks over a potential seventh signing, with free agent winger Corey Blackett-Taylor reportedly on the radar.

According to a report from Football Insider, the former Aston Villa youngster has become a free agent after his deal with Tranmere Rovers came to an end, opening the door for a move away.

It seems it is Wigan Athletic who have pounced first to try and secure the 23-year-old’s services, with it being claimed that advanced talks are taking place over a deal.

Blackett-Taylor has spent the last two years at Prenton Park, joining after his Villa contract came to an end.

Over the course of his time with Tranmere, the winger notched up 62 appearances. In that time, he chipped in with eight goals and eight assists, featuring on both the left and right-wing.

Now, with talks ongoing over a move to the DW Stadium, it will be interesting to see if the League One side can secure a deal.

Should the Erdington-born attacker join Wigan, he will become the latest in arrival in what has been an impressive window.

So far, Leam Richardson has managed to recruit Jordan Cousins, Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor and Ben Amos.