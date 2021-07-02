Luton Town defender Martin Cranie is set to leave Kenilworth Road, with manager Nathan Jones telling Luton Today a new contract has not been agreed.

Luton Town have enjoyed an eye-catching summer transfer window so far, bringing in seven new players.

However, one player they haven’t been able to strike an agreement with is experienced defender Martin Cranie. The 34-year-old’s contract expires this summer and the relevant parties are yet to strike a deal over a new contract.

Now, further insight has emerged into Cranie’s situation.

As per Luton Today, the former Huddersfield Town man is set to leave the Hatters this summer.

Manager Nathan Jones has revealed that discussions have taken place, but an agreement has not yet been reached. Jones’ words hint that Cranie’s departure is all but confirmed, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

Here’s what he had to say on the defender’s situation:

“Cranie was a really big part of the environment and a great lad, so we were at the level with the contract that we haven’t been able to agree at this point in time.

“But that’s fine, we’re very respectful of Martin. I know Martin personally because I’ve played with him.”

Should the Yeovil-born defender depart, it will bring an end to his two-year affiliation with the Hatters.

Cranie joined Luton back in the summer of 2019, arriving on a free transfer from Sheffield United. Since linking up with the Championship side, the former Southampton youngster has played 50 times for the club, chipping in with two goals and two assists.