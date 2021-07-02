‘Good news’, ‘Your time to shine’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as contract update emerges
QPR’s Charlie Owens has signed a new one-year deal with the club.
Owens, 23, is originally a product of the Spurs youth academy. He linked up with QPR in 2017 but the former Northern Ireland U21 man is yet to make his league debut for the club.
He’s featured three times in the League Cup but wouldn’t make a single appearance last time round, having struggled with injuries since his west London arrival.
But the club continue to show faith in Owens and vice versa, and hopefully the 2021/22 season is where Rs fans and indeed the club will finally get the chance to have a proper look at the midfielder.
He’s now penned a new one-year deal and it could well be his final opportunity to state his presence at the club.
Plenty of QPR fans reacted to the news on Twitter and here’s what they had to say:
Congratulations! Keep fit! 👊👊
— malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) July 1, 2021
Good luck, your time to shine✊🏿
— Alan Knight (@californiahoop) July 1, 2021
Yes @charlie97owens can't wait to see you play https://t.co/tzccvnub67
— Laura Sheridan Jones (@lj1992) July 1, 2021
New contract for Charlie Owens. Not sure how much game time he’ll really get with us and if this was the right decision but if he can prove himself in pre season no reason not to have him in contention. Congratulations though Charlie👏 https://t.co/k2a0egaJ2z
— QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) July 1, 2021
Good news let’s hope he can begin to break through we have obviously invested a lot of time and money into his development
— QPRKo’r (@qprko_r) July 1, 2021
Find the lad a good loan and get him playing injury free
— meldog (@ajmelhuish) July 1, 2021
This is good news player showing loyalty after being injured for a while and club for putting their faith in him. Good luck young man.
Big question!! Between Austin and Owens who’s called Chaz and who’s called Charlie??
— ♦️GARO♦️🏴🇦🇲🇨🇾 (@KebabGazz) July 1, 2021