QPR’s Charlie Owens has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Owens, 23, is originally a product of the Spurs youth academy. He linked up with QPR in 2017 but the former Northern Ireland U21 man is yet to make his league debut for the club.

He’s featured three times in the League Cup but wouldn’t make a single appearance last time round, having struggled with injuries since his west London arrival.

But the club continue to show faith in Owens and vice versa, and hopefully the 2021/22 season is where Rs fans and indeed the club will finally get the chance to have a proper look at the midfielder.

He’s now penned a new one-year deal and it could well be his final opportunity to state his presence at the club.

Plenty of QPR fans reacted to the news on Twitter and here’s what they had to say:

