Doncaster Rovers are set to sign Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith on loan, as per Goal reporter Charles Watts.

Matt Smith is set for another loan. The young Arsenal midfielder is close to a move to Doncaster Rovers. pic.twitter.com/RaO0LXeWRH — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 2, 2021

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens is looking to continue shaping his squad ahead of the new season following his arrival at the Keepmoat Stadium.

So far, the League One side have made four signings. Luke Knoyle, Ben Close, Tommy Rowe and Ro-Shaun Williams have all completed moves to the club.

Now, it has been claimed that Rovers are closing in on signing number five.

According to Charles Watts, Arsenal correspondent for Goal, Gunners midfielder Matt Smith is set to join the club on loan.

Doncaster are said to be closing in on a temporary deal for Smith as his parent club look to give him more senior game time away from the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to an EFL loan spell. Last season, he linked up with Swindon Town for the first half of the campaign. He featured 26 times for the Robins, chipping in with two goals and four assists before switching to Charlton Athletic in January.

With the Addicks, the Harlow-born prodigy managed to feature eight times, with all but three appearances coming off the bench.

As a move to Doncaster Rovers beckons, it will be interesting to see how the young midfielder fares with the club next season.

Smith is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, but he has featured heavily for their youth sides. The youngster played 49 times for the Gunners’ U18s, chipping in with nine goals and 15 assists.

He has also made 21 appearances for their U23s, chipping in with four goal contributions (one goal, three assists).