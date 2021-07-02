Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic blocked Charlton Athletic and Preston North End-linked Regan Slater moving to Hull City before taking over at Bramall Lane this week, as per a report by Hull Live.

Sheffield United’s new manager is due to meet with the midfielder over the coming days to discuss his situation.

Charlton and Preston are also believed to be keen on signing him this summer but are are unlikely to lure him away from South Yorkshire.

Slater, who is 21-years-old, won the title on loan at Hull City in the last campaign and Grant McCann’s side made a bid to bring him back.

However, Sheffield United have stalled his return to the MKM Stadium and may be keeping him for next season.

He joined the Tigers on a season-long loan in October last year and went on to play 34 times having initially struggled to break into their team.

Slater is a product of the Sheffield United academy and has played three times for their first-team so far in his career, as well as having other loan spells away in the Football League at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United.

Hull have signed midfield duo George Moncur and Andy Cannon so far this summer from Luton Town and Portsmouth respectively but still appear to be in the hunt for another central midfielder.

They, like Charlton and Preston, want Slater but Jokanovic has blocked his exit for now.