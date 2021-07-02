Birmingham City’s recently released defender Ryan Burke has completed a move to Mansfield Town, it has been confirmed.

Birmingham City confirmed earlier this summer that young defender Ryan Burke would be one of many players departing the club this summer.

The Blues opted against renewing the youngster’s terms upon the climax of his deal, opening the door for him to move on.

Now, ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, it has been announced that Burke has joined a new club.

League Two side Mansfield Town have moved to snap up the Irishman on a free transfer. The Stags confirmed the deal on Friday morning as manager Nigel Clough continues his summer recruitment drive.

Burke is signing number seven for Mansfield, who will be determined to improve on last season’s 16th place finish.

He follows George Shelvey (loan), Oli Hawkins, Stephen Quinn, Elliott Hewitt, Nathan Bishop (loan) and Danny Johnson through the doors at Field Mill.

Having made one senior appearance in his time with Birmingham City, Burke will be hoping to press on with his breakthrough into first-team football under Clough’s management.

With the Blues, Burke spent most of his time playing for the youth sides after joining from St. Pats.

The 20-year-old also spent time out on loan, linking up with Yeovil Town in January this year. With the Glovers, Burke made five appearances, playing at centre-back and defensive midfield as well as left-back.