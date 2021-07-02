Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out to the club’s official website about the recent acquisition of Lee Peltier.

Middlesbrough already have Anfernee Dijksteel, Djed Spence, and Darnell Fisher at their disposal at right-back and so the signing of Peltier has got many fans scratching their heads.

Warnock has spoken before about the lack of experience and the lack of leaders in the Middlesbrough squad and so Peltier will look to fill that void.

The 34-year-old worked with the Boro boss at both Leeds United and Cardiff City and so the pair know each other well.

Warnock has a transfer strategy of signing players he has worked with previously and this bodes well in Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Junior Hoilett, who Warnock managed at Cardiff City.

“I know what Lee can do,” said Warnock.

“He’s fantastic in the dressing room, and we haven’t got many senior pros in there.”

Addressing the lack of need for a right-back, he spoke about Peltier’s versatility and that Fisher has sustained an injury which they are assessing.

“He can play in a lot of positions – both full backs, centre half, centre midfield… he’s played everywhere for me over the years. I’m aware inside and out what he can do.

“Darnell Fisher has picked up an injury which we’re not sure how serious it is at this stage so we are thin down that side of the park, and in Pelts I just know what a good defender he is and what he will bring to us.”

He most recently spent a year at West Bromwich Albion. He played four times for the Baggies in the Premier League, but couldn’t prevent them from ultimately being relegated down to the Championship. He was not offered a new deal at the Hawthorns and left as a free agent at the start of this month.

Peltier becomes Middlesbrough’s fourth signing of the summer and their second today. He joins new arrivals Joe Lumley and Sammy Ameobi who both arrived for free after leaving Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest respectively, whereas Uche Ikpeazu joined from League One side Wycombe Wanderers for a fee believed to be in the region of £750,000 plus add-ons.