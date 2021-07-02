Sheffield United gear up for the Championship under a new manager in Slavisa Jokanovic, and one of the first things on his agenda will be to sort out the future of his star players.

Sheffield United finished rock-bottom of the Premier League last season. Heading into this summer, three of their key players in Aaron Ramsdale, Sander Berge and George Baldock have all been linked with moves away and so Jokanovic immediately faces some pressing decisions.

Selling would obviously give them some large sums – Ramsdale is supposedly valued at £40million, Berge’s release clause has been debated but appears to be closer to £10million, with Celtic reportedly ready to spend up to £8million on Baldock. But keeping hold of them would give them a much better chance at promotion next season.

That’s the dilemma facing Jokanovic and the Blades board this summer but they might find the answer to their problems in the last Championship season – Norwich City dropped into the second-tier in a similar vein to what Sheffield United have done and went on to win the title with relative ease.

Their star players – the likes of Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell – were all strongly linked with moves away following their relegation but the Canaries managed to keep hold of them, and doing so meant they stormed the Championship with Buendia scooping the Championship Player of the Year award.

It was always a risk given that, if they missed out on promotion then they would’ve been forced into selling those names and likely for much less. But, at least with the case of Aarons, Norwich City reached a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that meant the player was free to leave at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Aarons went on to perform well and his stock has risen. He’s now being linked with all of Everton, Manchester United and Spurs as Norwich look set for another bumper payday ahead of their Premier League return.

The above is not to say that Sheffield United need to reach these supposed gentleman’s agreements with the likes of Ramsdale, Berge and Baldock but that they should really think twice before selling. A big offer from the likes of Arsenal for Ramsdale would obviously be enticing but so too is the idea of Ramsdale, Berge and Baldock all sticking around for a promotion push.

At which point, United can look to cash in but for now, their main priority should be to get back into the top flight at first ask and to do that they need the best possible players at their disposal – the Championship can be a gruelling place for football clubs and the Blades don’t want to get stuck there again.