Owen Dale has insisted he is happy at Crewe Alexandra amid rumoured interest from Portsmouth and Crewe Alexandra.

Owen Dale’s impressive campaign with Crewe Alexandra has seen him attract plenty of interest from rival clubs in recent weeks.

Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers have both been said keen on the young attacker (The Sun on Sunday, 27.06.21, pg. 61). Ipswich Town are also said to have shown an interest, while Sunderland and Preston North End were linked earlier this year.

Now, Dale has moved to reveal his transfer stance amid ongoing speculation.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the Crewe Alexandra star has insisted he is fully focused on life at Gresty Road despite ongoing rumours.

Dale admitted it is a “compliment” to see some of the clubs linked with him, but reiterated that he is happy and committed to David Artell’s side. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s a compliment especially when people are saying there is some quite big teams interested. But, I’m a Crewe player and I’ll continue to work hard and do the best I can for this team.

“I’m happy to be here and I am going to keep playing as hard as I can for this club.”

Dale went on to add that speculation “doesn’t matter” until he is told a bid has been accepted, so it will be interesting to see if anyone conjures up the money to prize the youngster away from the Railwaymen this summer.

After breaking through the club’s youth academy, the 21-year-old has gone on to play 106 times for the senior side.

Along the way, Dale has chipped in with 15 goals and seven assists. Featuring mainly on the right-wing, he managed 12 goals and three assists during an impressive 2020/21 campaign.