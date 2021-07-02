Nottinghamshire Live have played down previous suggestions that free agent midfielder Emiliano Marcondes is closing in on a move to the club – West Brom and Barnsley have been linked with the former Brentford man.

Marcondes, 26, is officially a free agent after leaving Brentford. The Dane joined the club midway through the 2017/18 season and has since racked up 87 Championship appearances for the Bees including 34 in the campaign just gone.

The Express have recently claimed that Valerien Ismael is keen on bringing Marcondes to The Hawthorns this summer, whilst his former side Barnsley have also been linked.

But Nottingham Forest seemed to be in pole position when reports suggested that Marcondes was in talks to join the club this summer, though Nottinghamshire Live now write that:

“This week it was claimed Forest are closing in on the 26-year-old’s signature, but NottinghamshireLive understands that is not the case.”

Thoughts?

Marcondes played an important role in Brentford’s play-off success last season, even scoring a goal in their 2-0 win over Swansea City in the play-off final.

It’s surprising to see them let him leave for free but one man’s trash is often another’s treasure and that might be the case with whoever land Marcondes this summer.

Both Barnsley and West Brom need firepower going into the new season – Barnsley having lost Mowatt to West Brom and the baggies looking likely to lose Matheus Pereira. Nottingham Forest are likewise and as time ticks on before Chris Hughton makes a signing this summer, the less likely it seems that it’ll be Marcondes who comes through the door.