Millwall have made a bright start to the summer and have had a positivity-fuelled day today, completing the loan signing of Benik Afobe with reports of George Saville nearing a return to the club.

Gary Rowett has achieved a top-half finish in both his two seasons in charge of Millwall. Coming in soon after the start of the 2019/20 campaign he achieved 8th and last time round his side finished in 11th, with all focus now shifting towards the next.

After three seasons at the helm, fans will really want to see a serious top-six push from Rowett’s side and they’re gearing up to do just that. Along with Afobe coming in today and Saville reportedly nearing his return on a permanent basis, Millwall have signing all of George Long, Daniel Ballard and Scott Malone, with several contracts having been renewed since the middle of last season including Bartosz Bialkowski, Alex Pearce and Matt Smith.

But the Lions struggled in front of goal last year and so another striker might yet be needed in this transfer window, and Sheffield Wednesday man Josh Windass could be the signing standing between Millwall and the play-offs.

The 27-year-old has been closely linked with Millwall who’ve now had two bids knocked by back League One side Sheffield Wednesday, who’ve since issued a ‘hands-off’ warning to suitors – Windass scored nine goals in the Championship for them last season, often proving a saving grace for the side that eventually finished rock-bottom of the table.

Previous reports that the Owls value him at £5million have been played down and Millwall are obviously keen to bring him in and despite the Owls’ hands-off plea, the financially-stricken club will no doubt have a price for Windass. Whether Rowett has the funding to top his previous two bids remains to be seen but if he can get the deal over the line, he’ll have a really balanced and a markedly improved squad to take into the 2021/22 season.