Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said the club are doing “absolutely everything” to try and keep midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu. The Luton Town midfielder sees his contract at Kenilworth Road come to an end this summer and as of yet, no agreement is in place. Mpanzu has been a star performer for the Hatters in recent seasons. He has been a mainstay in midfield since joining back in 2014, making almost 300 appearances for the club. However, despite their best efforts, the 27-year-old is yet to make a decision.

As quoted by Luton Today, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that the ball is in Mpanzu’s court. He confirmed the club have made a “very good offer” to try and keep him at Kenilworth Road, but the decision still lies with the player.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re trying everything we can to keep Pelly, absolutely everything.

“The ball’s in his court. We offered him a contract in April, we’re just waiting. We really want to keep him. I have regular contact with him and I’d like him to stay, I know the fans would like him to stay too. “We’ve made him a very good offer and I’m just waiting for him.” Championship rivals Middlesbrough were most recently linked with a move for the former West Ham youngster. Despite Boro’s interest and Luton’s efforts to tie him down to a new deal, the midfielder’s future remains up in the air, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming months.

In seven-and-a-half years with the Hatters, Mpanzu has notched up 295 appearances across all competitions.

In that time, the midfielder has chipped in with 19 goals and 31 assists, starring in midfield.