Exeter City have handed a first professional contract to goalkeeper Harry Lee, as announced by their official club website.

Exeter City have seen off Premier League interest to keep hold of the the highly-rated stopper.

Lee, who is 16-years-old, spent time on trial at Chelsea earlier this year before linking up with Everton a few months ago, as per a report by Devon Live.

He spent large periods of last season as Exeter’s second choice ‘keeper despite his young age.

After signing his first deal today, Lee has said: “I’m really excited. It’s been a long time coming because of the interest of other clubs, but I’m excited to get going here at Exeter.”

“I’ve loved my time in the academy so far all the coaches have been great with me, from my first coach in Dan Green, all the way to Matt Taylor.”

Exeter are shaking up over their goalkeeping department this summer and released Jonny Maxted and Lewis Ward at the end of last season, whilst Jokull Andresson went back to Reading at the expiration of his loan.

The experienced Scott Brown has been brought in from Port Vale and Lee is expected to provide competition and cover to him.

Keeping hold of the teenager amid interest from the Premier League is a massive boost for Matt Taylor’s side going into next season.

Lee is a name to keep an eye on in the future and he will be looking to break into Exeter’s first-team next term.