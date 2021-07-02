Blackburn Rovers are keen on a loan swoop for Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela, Lancs Live has reported.

Blackburn Rovers are yet to make their first signing of the transfer window as Tony Mowbray prepares his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Midfielders Adam Reach and Stefan Johansen have both been linked with an Ewood Park move recently.

Now, reports have claimed another midfielder Rovers are eyeing up is Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela, according to a report from Lancs Live.

The report states Blackburn are interested in a move for the South African youngster ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old, who has “really impressed” Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, could be set for a loan move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

Leshabela made his senior debut for Leicester City last season, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

South African youth international Leshabela has found most of his game time with Leicester’s U23s, featuring 60 times for Steve Beaglehole’s side. The youngster has also notched up 45 appearances for their U18s.

Leshabela mainly operates as a central midfielder but can feature in other roles.

While with Leicester’s youth sides, the prodigy has also appeared in attacking midfield, defensive midfield and on the wing at times.

With Blackburn reportedly keen and the Premier League outfit open to sending Leshabela out on loan, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out ahead of the new season.