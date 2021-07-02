Exeter City have handed a first professional contract to Sonny Cox, as announced on their official club website.

Exeter City have managed to keep hold of the highly-rated youngster despite interest from the Premier League.

Cox spent time on trial earlier this year with Manchester United, as per a report by Devon Live, and scored four goals for the Red Devils’ Under-16 side in a game against Stoke City.

However, he will not be making the permanent move to Old Trafford and will be staying at Exeter for now.

He has said: “I’m really looking forward to pre-season, it should be really exciting. It has been an amazing experience with the Academy so far, going up through the age groups, meeting new people and playing against strong opposition.”

“The main thing I can take into the first team environment is to work as hard as I can. If I do that, I can focus on improving myself as a footballer. It is probably the biggest jump you’ll get in football, going from the Academy to the first team and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Cox has already represented Exeter at Under-23 level and is expected to break into their first-team next season.

He is described as a ‘two-footed’ goalscoring striker on his profile on Exeter’s website and has already trained with their senior side.

The Grecians’ academy has produced Aston Villa and England star Ollie Watkins and Cox will be looking to follow in the footsteps of him over the next few years.

Keeping hold of him is a massive boost for Matt Taylor’s side going into next term.