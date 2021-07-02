Ipswich Town are weighing up a move for Everton defender Lewis Gibson, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town have wasted no time in kicking on with their recruitment drive this summer.

Paul Cook has brought six new faces to Portman Road as he looks to shape his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, it has been claimed that the Tractor Boys have identified Everton youngster Lewis Gibson as a potential defensive addition.

Ipswich were said keen on the former Newcastle United prodigy back in January 2020. However, they were unable to complete a deal and Gibson ended up linking up with Fleetwood Town

However, the East Anglian Daily Times has stated the League One side are reigniting their interest in the 21-year-old and now are sizing up a move.

The club are considering the possibility of either a temporary or permanent swoop, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

If a deal was to be completed, Gibson would become Cook’s second defensive addition. Former Sheffield Wednesday left-back Matt Penney joined on a free transfer earlier this week, bolstering the Ipswich boss’ defensive ranks.

The Everton U23s defender can operate at left-back as well as in the heart of defence.

Gibson spent last season on loan with Reading, notching up 13 appearances for Veljko Paunovic’s men. He appeared at both centre-back and left-back at the Madejski Stadium, starting seven Championship games.