Middlesbrough have announced their second signing of the day and fourth signing of the summer with Lee Peltier joining on a free transfer.

Middlesbrough have signed Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers, Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest and Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers so far, and they have just announced a fourth.

Lee Peltier has joined the Teessiders for free after becoming a free agent yesterday. He most recently plied his trade in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion, playing four times in the top flight last season.

Following their relegation down to the Championship, Peltier was allowed to leave the Hawthorns at the end of his contract and so Neil Warnock was keen to reunite with the defender when the opportunity to sign him arose.

Warnock worked with the 34-year-old at both Leeds United and Cardiff City. He made 163 appearances for the latter and was a vital member of the squad that achieved promotion under the veteran manager back in 2018.

He started his career at Liverpool and played four times for the Reds in four years. He was subject to loan moves at both Hull City and Yeovil Town before signing for the Glovers on a permanent deal in 2008.

Since then he has played for several sides in the EFL, with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, and Cardiff.

His experience will stand him in good stead at Middlesbrough and with Warnock having worked with the right-back at two clubs already, he will know what to expect when he gives him the opportunity.