Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville looks set to re-sign for his former club Millwall and so this could indicate a change in fortunes for Lewis Wing.

Middlesbrough allowed Wing to join Rotherham United on a short-term loan in the latter half of last season and there are still question marks surrounding his future at the Riverside.

At present, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, and George Saville are ahead of him in the pecking order in his position and so he could be seen as surplus to requirements by manager Neil Warnock ahead of the up and coming campaign.

But with Saville’s departure on the cards, this could mean Wing does have a part to play at Middlesbrough going forwards. This does spell bad news for linked clubs Hull City and Peterborough United who are looking to bolster their midfield options after promotion to the Championship.

Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday had also registered an interest although it seems ‘unlikely’ Wing would drop down a division when a move to the Championship is an alternative option.

It will take some doing for the 26-year-old to break back into the first-team fold, but Warnock did admit he would be given a chance to impress in pre-season and so if he makes good on his opportunity, he could well be given a shot next season.

However, Boro could be looking to trim their central-midfield options in order to buy players in positions where they are lacking, more specifically in forward areas. They have addressed this in recent days however, with the arrivals of both Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers, and Nottingham Forest’s Sammy Ameobi.