Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is a wanted man in the Championship, as per a report by The Athletic.

Aston Villa have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out next season.

Davis, who is 23-years-old, was wanted by QPR, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

The Athletic are claiming now that a ‘stack’ of unnamed second tier sides are after him now and it will be interesting to see if the above three teams hold any interest from last winter.

Read: QPR-linked winger joins League One side

Davis is still seen as an option for Aston Villa in the future and they handed him a new contract until 2024 in September.

However, he was mainly used as back-up for Dean Smith’s side last season and his chances of regular game time are quite slim again next term.

He joined the Midlands club in 2015 having previously played for Stevenage and Biggleswade Town as a youngster. He was handed his first-team debut two years later by Steve Bruce against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Read: Preston North End ‘target’ linked with Hull City

The forward has since made 85 appearances in all competitions for Villa’s senior side and has scored six goals and gained six assists. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Davis may well be heading back into the Championship for next season and is the subject of interest. Could QPR, Huddersfield and Preston move in now?