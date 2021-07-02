Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu, via their official website.

Middlesbrough have seen off competition from fellow Championship sides Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Millwall to sign Ikpeazu.

He becomes the club’s third signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Joe Lumley’s arrival from Queens Park Rangers, and Sammy Ameobi signing from Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

Ikpeazu was a man in demand following Wycombe’s relegation down to League One. In 31 games he scored six times and registered a further four assists for teammates. But what made teams stand to attention, is that all of those goal contributions came in the final four months of the season.

He was in contract with the Chairboys until 2023 but Boro have managed to pry him away from Adams Park with a bid believed to be £750,000 plus add-ons.

Following the exits of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, Middlesbrough are looking to sign ‘two or even three‘ strikers this summer. There is also the possibility that Chuba Akpom could depart. Ikpeazu is the first of those and so manager Neil Warnock will likely be looking to the market to sign another couple before transfer deadline day.

Speaking to the club’s website, the Boro boss spoke highly of the forward and backed him to succeed at the Riverside.

“I’ve always liked Uche back to when he was at Hearts and I watched him a few times,” he said.

“He looks raw at times but he’s so keen and dedicated wherever he plays and I think the fans will really get behind him because he’s such a 100% player.

“I was really impressed in my meetings with him with his dedication and desire to do well for Middlesbrough. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Ikpeazu will join up with his new teammates this week as Boro’s pre-season proceedings get underway.