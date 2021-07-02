Peterborough United have cooled their interest in Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United are not prepared to meet the valuation of the midfielder.

Crooks, who is 27-years-old, is a man in-demand this summer following the Millers’ relegation to League One last season.

He is wanted by Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Derby County, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Read: Sunderland make move for player released by Premier League side

Peterborough appearing to drop out of the race to sign him boosts the chances of the above trio to land him.

The Posh have made some ambitious recent signings in Jack Marriott and Jorge Grant and are expected to make more acquisitions as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Crooks seems unlikely to be heading to London Road though which opens the door for Ipswich, Sunderland or Derby to swoop in.

He still has a year left on his current contract at Rotherham but they have a decision to make on his future.

Read: Ipswich Town-linked striker becomes a free agent

Crooks joined the Millers in January 2019 and has been a key player for the Yorkshire club since then. He has made 97 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals.

Prior to his move to the New York Stadium, the 6ft 4inc man had spells at Manchester United, Huddersfield Town, Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Northampton Town.

His future at Rotherham continues to hang in the balance and it is unlikely he will be heading to Peterborough now.