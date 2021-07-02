Erhun Oztumer has signed for Fatih Karagümrük after his release by Charlton Athletic, as announced by their Twitter account (see tweet below).

📣 Erhun Öztümer Karagümrük'te! Karagümrük'te transfer devam ediyor!🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ZUmJ8cPWGn — Fatih Karagümrük SK 🇹🇷 (@karagumruk_sk) July 1, 2021

Charlton Athletic made the decision to part company with the attacking midfielder at the end of last season.

Oztumer, who is 30-years-old, has now returned to Turkey after spending the last campaign out on loan at Bristol Rovers.

He struggled to make an impact at the Memorial Ground as the Pirates were relegated to League Two.

Oztumer joined Charlton in 2019 but couldn’t stop them from being relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club.

He was then given the green light by former boss Lee Bowyer to leave on loan last October.

He has also previously played for the likes of Dulwich Hamlet, Peterborough United, Walsall and Bolton Wanderers in the past, racking up just under 350 appearances.

However, he followed the likes of Deji Oshilaja, Marcus Maddison, Andrew Shinnie and Darren Pratley in leaving Charlton at the end of last season.

Oztumer has found a new club now and will be looking forward to a fresh start at Fatih Karagümrük.

They came 8th in the Turkish top flight last season and are the home to Argentina international Lucas Biglia and ex-Sunderland attacker Fabio Borini.

Former Nottingham Forest and Hull City defender Eric Lichaj also played for them last season but has now left. He was the Tigers’ captain under current Charlton boss Nigel Adkins.