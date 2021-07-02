Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero, according to reports by journalist German Garcia Grova (via Golazo).

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is looking to bring in six or seven new players this summer. The club have already announced the signings of goalkeeper Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers and Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest.

Although forwards are the priority, Boro are looking to bolster their options all over the pitch in a bid to mount a promotion charge.

One player they have identified as a potential new recruit is Atletico Banfield’s Martin Payero. Reports in Argentina are stating that Middlesbrough have agreed a £6 million fee with a 10% sell-on clause and will be completed ‘after the Olympics’, with the player set to compete in Tokyo this summer.

The 22-year-old is a versatile midfielder. He is able to play centrally, in a more attacking role or out-wide if needed. Warnock used a variation of formations at Middlesbrough last season and Payero’s ability to play in different positions would stand him in good stead at the Riverside.

Teesside Live confirmed that the club are looking to the South American market this summer, but revealed that the figure quoted in the Argentinian media is wide of the mark.

Purse strings are tight at Middlesbrough and despite releasing many high earners last month, presumably there will not be enough available funds to finance a move of this magnitude. However, the deal could still happen, but the asking price and valuation would likely need to be dropped first.