Swindon Town, Leyton Orient and Salford City are all interested in Aston Villa youngster Tyreik Wright, as per a report by The Athletic.

The League Two trio all want to loan the winger for next season.

Wright, who is 19-years-old, could be loaned out again by Aston Villa to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He was given the green light to join Walsall on loan during the January transfer window.

Read: Update regarding Leyton Orient-linked player emerges

The pacey wide man made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers before heading back to Villa Park at the end of the campaign.

Wright started his career in his native Ireland with local side Lakewood before moving over to England in 2018 to join Aston Villa.

He has since been a regular for the Midlands side at youth levels and is still awaiting his first senior appearance for Dean Smith’s side.

The Republic of Ireland youth international seemed to enjoy his loan spell at Walsall last term and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the next campaign.

Read: Swindon Town-linked defender signs for League One club

Swindon are back in League Two and will be looking to bounce back from relegation.

Leyton Orient have the experienced Kenny Jackett in charge now and are busy in the transfer window whilst Salford have started to get the ball rolling with their recruitment with the impressive signings of Josh Morris, Conor McAleny and Matty Lund.