Crewe Alexandra have failed in a move to try and sign Terell Thomas from AFC Wimbledon.

Crewe Alexandra were interested in signing the in-demand centre-back on a free transfer but he rejected a move to the Cheshire side, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Thomas, who is 25-years-old, now appears poised to be moving up to the Championship with Hull City.

He is also believed to be on the radar of the likes of Barnsley, Sunderland and Blackpool but it is the Tigers who are in pole position to land him now.

Thomas’ contract at AFC Wimbledon officially expired yesterday after an impressive past three seasons in League One.

He joined the Dons in 2018 having previously played for the likes of Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Woking and Wigan Athletic and enjoyed his time there.

The defender went on to play 90 games in all competitions and is being rewarded with a move up to the second tier now.

Crewe delved into the transfer window yesterday to sign centre-back Tommie Hoban which suggests they have moved on from their failed pursuit of Thomas.

The Railwaymen finished 12th in League One last season and will be eager to build on that in the next campaign.

David Artell’s side have been busy so far this summer and have also signed Kayne Ramsay, Chris Long and Shaun MacDonald, with more signings expected to be on the way.