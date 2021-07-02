Peterborough United ‘held talks’ with Sunderland’s out of contract midfielder Luke O’Nien, but the deal looks unlikely to happen if Posh bring in Leicester City’s Josh Knight.

O’Nien, 25, is currently a free agent after seeing his Sunderland contract expire this week.

The midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs going into this summer including Peterborough, Hull City, Millwall and Luton Town to name a few, but the Black Cats remain confident of sealing his future.

Sunderland Echo report that a contract offer ‘remains on the table’ for O’Nien but that the club ‘remains confident’ that he’ll renew his stay.

But Peterborough Telegraph reports that Posh have held talks with the Englishman – the deal looks unlikely to happen at this point though, especially so if Darren Ferguson brings in his ‘number one’ choice for that central position in Knight from Leicester City.

Knight made 37 Championship appearances on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last season, having been loaned to Posh on two separate occasions before that.

Yesterday, Football Insider reported that Posh had agreed a deal to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent deal but chairman Darragh MacAnthony played that talk down.

Thoughts?

O’Nien looks certain to be moving on at one point but if Sunderland can keep him around for at least another year, it’ll give Lee Johnson’s side a much more improved chance of promotion next time round.

He needs all the numbers he can get to see his side over the line next season – another failed play-off bid would really put his job in jeopardy it seems.